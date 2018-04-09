Celebrate National Boys and Girls Club Week April 9-13 in Shreveport

"To inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens." That's the mission of the Boys and Girls Club of America.

Since 1860, the organization has provided millions of children with priceless after school programs and activities.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Shreveport, along with the Barksdale Air Force are celebrating National Boys and Girls Club Week April 9-13. Executive Director, Paige Smith and local member Jahntoya Cummings joined KSLA News 12 at noon to discuss their efforts.

National BGC Week activities:

Monday, April 9 - Declaration of National BGC Week, followed by field day activities.

Tuesday, April 10 - Talent Show from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Club members will provide the talent)

Wednesday, April 11 - Service Project Day (Beautification project at a local park)

Thursday, April 12 - Celebration of Youth Development Professionals (Program Aides) with a late luncheon. Club members will vote on their favorite YDP. Selected YDP will be presented with certificates.

Friday, April 13 - Open House Guided Tour from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Information will be provided to current members and their families, as well as the community. Staff will make self-introductions with the roles they play. A guided tour will be given of the facility. The programs provided to the members will be discussed. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information on these activities and membership opportunities, visit The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport on Facebook.

