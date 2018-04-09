DeSoto Parish church a total loss after scorching fire

A tightly knit congregation in Keachi is picking up the pieces after their church was destroyed in a massive blaze Saturday night.

Shepard Fields has been attending Mt. Sinai Baptist Church his entire life. Field said he and his congregation are devastated and heartbroken.

"You really couldn't believe what you saw because you never thought it was something that could happen," said Fields. "It's my second home and this is the place probably where I spent more time here than around my house."

Mt. Sinai has been around for close to 140 years, which makes this moment that much harder for him to process and understand. But, his faith is keeping he and his fellow parishioners hopeful for the future.

"I think there are better days ahead. There's going to be some better days ahead," said Fields. "It's just kind of hard to wrap your head around that something like this has happened."

Fields said Mt. Sinai only has a congregation of 20 people.

"Our pastor always says you get both your spiritual food and physical food here," said Fields. "We all wrap around each other and help each other and we're still going to do that."

Fortunately, the church's fellowship hall adjacent to the destroyed building only suffered minor damages. For the time being, services will be held there until work begins on a new church.

"We've been blessed and we're still going to be blessed," said Fields. "I think there might be brighter times for us, even though it's dark right now."

Mt. Sinai has created a GoFundMe page to help garner funds to rebuild its house of worship. Click here if you want to make a donation.

