WWE Live returns to CenturyLink

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe returning to CenturyLink in Bossier City (Source: CenturyLink)

WWE Live is returning to the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City Sunday, June 10.

Come out to see Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe, and Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor vs. Intercontinental Champion The Miz, in a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Elias, Braun Strowman, Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and the Tag Team Champions- The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro), Sasha Banks, Bayley and more WWE Superstars will also be in attendance.

Ticketmaster Venue Pre-Sale begins Thursday, April 12, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Use password: WWECLC for access.

Ticket prices start at $15.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 13, tickets will be available for purchase at the CenturyLink Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, and ticketmaster.com.

You can also charge by phone by calling: 1-800-745-3000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.