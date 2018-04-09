SPD searching for home burglary suspect

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for a man who they believe broke into at least one home in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Police were called out to the 3400 block of Gilbert Drive on March 26 for a report of a burglary.

Once they arrived, officers learned that a firearm and other items were taken from the home and that a neighbor captured the suspect on video.

Investigators used the video and other evidence to identify 29-year-old Norman Donald Heflin, of the 10000 block of Georgetown Drive.

A warrant was issued for Heflin charging him with one count of simple burglary and one count of theft of a firearm. His bond was set at $500,000 for each charge.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Heflin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

