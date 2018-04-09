Shreveport 5th-grader memorizes more than 5,000 digits of pi

Adriana Martin, 10, holding her trophy after it was announced she memorized more than 5,000 digits of Pi (Courtesy: Stacy Martin)

Adriana Martin, 10, given a trophy for memorizing more than 5,000 digits of Pi (Courtesy: Stacy Martin)

Every year for Southfield School's annual Pi Day competition, 10-year-old Adriana Martin attempts to write down a specific digit of the number pi, 3.14.

It all started in kindergarten when her teacher challenged her class to try to learn just 20 digits. Adriana learned the 20 digits and kept going until she correctly recited 120 digits of the irrational number.

She told KSLA News 12 in 2017, "I just wanted to keep learning them."

Every year, Southfield School hosts a Pi Day competition on National Pi Day, March 14, or 3/14.

During that competition, in first grade, Adriana correctly recited 603 digits.

The next year, it was 1,420.

In third grade, it was 2,812.

In 2017, she flawlessly wrote 3,715 digits of pi from memory.

This year, Adriana made it her goal to correctly recite 5,000 digits.

On Monday, Southfield School announced her official total as 5,087.

The school gave her a trophy for her accomplishments during its flag day ceremony for April.

Not only does Adriana hold the record for the number of digits memorized for her age, she ranks 8th in all ages in the United States and 47th in all ages in the world.

Sen. Barrow Peacock has made resolutions commending her achievements.

He will be making another resolution this year on the Louisiana Senate floor honoring her achievements this regular session.

