Coroner ID's man killed, police search for suspect

Shreveport Police are searching for an individual believed responsible for the murder of a man in west Shreveport on Sunday morning. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office released the name of the man shot and killed in the Valley View neighborhood early Sunday morning and police have identified a suspect.

The coroner's office says 26-year-old Jonathan Deion Roberson was shot in the 7100 block of Brandtway Street before 3 a.m. The street runs south of West 70th Street just west of Mansfield Road.

The coroner's office says an autopsy was authorized and performed at University Health.

Officers found Roberson with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to ambulance to University Health where he later died.

After gathering evidence and investigating, Shreveport police have issued a warrant for 22-year-old Kenmorria Kendrick of the 1100 block of West 70th Street.

A warrant was issued for Kendrick charging him with one count of second-degree murder. A bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with any information about the shooting or Kendrick's whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

