Man shot, robbed at gunpoint

Shreveport police are looking for the person who robbed a man at gunpoint and then shot him Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the victim's house in the 5600 block of Kent Street.

The victim told police a man he knew came over and demanded the victim empty his pockets.

Police say that's when the man pulled out a handgun and took the victim's cell phone and wallet before shooting the victim in the left hand.

The victim was treated at the scene and then drove himself to the hospital for more treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The gunman took off behind the house headed eastbound.

He is described as being about 5'6", weighing 190 pounds wearing a black, white and red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

