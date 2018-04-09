Man shot, robbed at gunpoint - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man shot, robbed at gunpoint

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSLA) (Source: KSLA)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for the person who robbed a man at gunpoint and then shot him Sunday afternoon. 

It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the victim's house in the 5600 block of Kent Street. 

The victim told police a man he knew came over and demanded the victim empty his pockets.

Police say that's when the man pulled out a handgun and took the victim's cell phone and wallet before shooting the victim in the left hand. 

The victim was treated at the scene and then drove himself to the hospital for more treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made.

The gunman took off behind the house headed eastbound.

He is described as being about 5'6", weighing 190 pounds wearing a black, white and red shirt and black pants. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler shot in head at gas station

    Toddler shot in head at gas station

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-04-09 07:46:27 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-04-09 07:46:27 GMT
    The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive. (Source: Clark Family/WXYZ/CNN)The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive. (Source: Clark Family/WXYZ/CNN)

    The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.

    More >>

    The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:58:13 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    More >>

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    More >>

  • Man arrested for trafficking, having sex with two underage girls

    Man arrested for trafficking, having sex with two underage girls

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:14:09 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:14:09 GMT
    Marvin Perry Jr., 41, was arrested by police in Tallahassee, FL. (Source: WTXL/LCSO)Marvin Perry Jr., 41, was arrested by police in Tallahassee, FL. (Source: WTXL/LCSO)

    During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television. 

    More >>

    During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly