Man injured after SUV sideswipes interstate divider

Shreveport police are investigating after a man driving an SUV sideswiped an interstate divider early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. southbound on Interstate 49 near the westbound Terry Bradshaw Passway exit.

Police say there was only one man inside the SUV. He was taken to University Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash and possible DUI is under investigation.

