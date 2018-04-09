Pilots sweep double header to win TAMUT series

Provided by LSU Shreveport's Media Relations Department

SHREVEPORT, La. – The LSU Shreveport Pilots defended their home field on Sunday afternoon to take over sole possession of first place in the Red River Athletic Conference standings as they swept the double header over the no. 21 Texas A&M – Texarkana Eagles. The Pilots won game one 2-1 and 9-1 in the second game of the day. LSUS improves to 28-13 overall and 15-2 while TAMUT slides to 26-11 and 13-4 in the league.

COACH LAVALLEE ON TOLENTINO'S, TEAM PERFORMANCE IN GAME ONE

"Renny is a competitor, we know what we are going to get out of him every time he goes out there. The guys are confident behind them, they know they have some time to score because they know he is going to hold the opponents at bay because he fills it up and attacks hitters. On the offensive side, everyone contributed, three of our four hits came from 7-8-9 in the order."

GAME ONE (W, 2-1)

Caleb Lasseigne (JR/Breaux Bridge, Louisiana) hit a walk-off solo-homer in the bottom of the 7th to propel the Pilots to the series opening win.

Pitching was the key for both teams as both starters went the distance as Renny Tolentino (SR/Miami, Florida) (7-3) picked up the win allowing only three hits with one earned run, three walks and four strikeouts.

Nate McGhee (7-1) suffered his first loss of the season working six and 1/3 innings giving up three hits, two runs, three walks and five strikeouts.

COACH LAVALLEE ON GAME TWO'S WIN

"In the eighth inning we used two pinch hitters and they contributed to three of the four runs we scored that inning. We like our bullpen and we like what we have left for tomorrow and beyond. Stachys has done a great job in relief and TJ has done a great job with what he has been able to do and we were pleased with his efforts today. He could have gone more but we knew we had Stachys coming in and he could take us the rest of the way."

GAME TWO (W, 9-1)

Robert Herrera (SR/Union City, New Jersey) was the only Pilot with multi-hits as he went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Brenden Meade (SR/Shreveport, Louisiana) and Jake Gray (FR/Sibley, Louisiana) each drove in two runs.

TJ Egloff (3-1) picked up the win as he tossed six solid innings allowing only two hits, one run, two walks and three strikeouts.

Stachys McLoud (JR/Overland Park, Kansas) earned his third save of the season working the final three innings allowing only one hit with three strikeouts in a walk-free performance.

UP NEXT

vs Texas A&M-Texarkana on Monday (April 9) at 2 CT