The Spotlight - The Makings of You - Micah Larkins

During spring break Northwestern State Sprinter Micah Larkins spent time in his home town Haughton at his High School working with the track team.



Speed is what the town of Haughton has been known for since the days of Joe Delaney.



"Speed High that's what I call it, and I like to see the young guys carrying on the tradition after me and even before me like with Joe Delaney," said Micah Larkins.



It's a culture that continues to live on because the community nourish the foundation. Kynan Hayes II is a two time State Champion for the Haughton Bucs and is doing a soild job of carrying the torch.



"Two time state championship, school record 41.15 you already know we are coming for the win again," said Hayes.



Micah's one of many Haughton Bucs to go on to be successful. Micah broke Joe Delaney's 100 meter record in high school a record that stood for 35 years..



He's known as Lightning Larkins is only getting better with time. He recently was named the Southland Conference Sprinter of the Week for his accomplishments at the Texas Relays.



"It's hard work behind the scenes at practice sweating crying and bleeding and to me that's beautiful."



The awards and medals are cool but nothing makes sound of his mothers name.



"She's always in my heart, always in my heart and everytime I take the track I think about her. She told me to pray before and after the race," said Micah Larkins



She's done a lot for Micah and his siblings, she's been the water that his foundation needed produce.



"In the 7th grade I broke my ankle and when the doctors told me I wouldn't be able to do sports and I cried like a baby," said Micah Larkins.



"The One thing that I didn't tell Micah was that, he broke it through the growth joint and I didn't want the doctor to say that in front of him and he was basically telling me that it was over for him and he would never play sports again," said Micah's mom Janice Larkins. "I told that doctor and I looked him in the eye and said there is a God and I know he answers prayers and he did because even though Micah has screws in that ankle my baby has never stopped running.

Micah remembers how strong his mother was for him during that time.

"She never shed a tear, she was strong for me and that made me realize that I have to be strong for myself and you know I'll never forget that," said Micah Larkins.



So when you see of Micah crossing the finish line just know he does with Janice in mind because she's always kept them first.



"Oh my gosh, I have three other boys and a girl and let me tell you I am proud of each one of my children and they are my world. I'm so proud of Micah because everything that he has set out to accomplish he is doing and I'm just very proud of him," Janice Larkins.

"My mom just told me to pray about it and to just keep the faith and I've done that," said Micah Larkins.



"That faith comes from my father and my mom who are both ministers and I thank God that I had that background to give to my children."



These are the Makings of Micah Larkins. His faith, mother, town, school are all behind him and he plans to keep this race going for generations to come.

