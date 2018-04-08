Divers search 2 ponds near missing 4-year-old's home

"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>