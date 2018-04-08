Man grazed by gunfire while driving in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man grazed by gunfire while driving in Shreveport

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom graphics) (Source: Raycom graphics)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting that led to the crash of his car.

Police say that just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of Haywood Place at Alton Street on a shots fired call. 

Upon arrival, they found a green Kia sedan crashed into a tree and abandoned.

Thirty minutes later, a man showed up to University Health with a graze wound to the forehead and a second graze wound to the left hand. Doctors said that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police then learned he was the one driving the green Kia. Police learned that he was shot at by gunmen armed with rifles. 

There are no descriptions readily available for the shooters at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

    More >>

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

    More >>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

  • Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof

    Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:37:53 GMT

    A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.

    More >>

    A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly