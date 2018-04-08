Man grazed by gunfire while driving in Shreveport

A Shreveport man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting that led to the crash of his car.

Police say that just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of Haywood Place at Alton Street on a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, they found a green Kia sedan crashed into a tree and abandoned.

Thirty minutes later, a man showed up to University Health with a graze wound to the forehead and a second graze wound to the left hand. Doctors said that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police then learned he was the one driving the green Kia. Police learned that he was shot at by gunmen armed with rifles.

There are no descriptions readily available for the shooters at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.