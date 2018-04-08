Shreveport police searching for information on fatal shooting - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police searching for information on fatal shooting

Posted by KSLA Staff
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man is dead following an early morning shooting, and Shreveport detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

Police were called just before 3 a.m to a home in the 7100 block of Brandtway Street on reports of a shooting. That's in Shreveport's Garden Valley neighborhood, not far from Wildwood Park. 

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. 

He was taken to ambulance to University Health where he later died. 

Investigators are questioning a number of people in regards to the shooting.

Police have not released the victim's name as of yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website, www.lockemup.org.

