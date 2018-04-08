Keatchie church destroyed in fire - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Keatchie church destroyed in fire

(Source: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office) (Source: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office)
(Source: Viewer submission) (Source: Viewer submission)
KEATCHIE, LA (KSLA) -

A community is searching for answers after a place of worship burned down in Keatchie on Saturday night.

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal reports that the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church was severely damaged by fire on Saturday.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. 

Leon Richmond, Jr. is the pastor of the church.

