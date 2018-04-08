Blaze destroys church in Keachi - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Blaze destroys church in Keachi

Posted by KSLA Staff
KEATCHIE, LA (KSLA) -

A community is searching for answers after a place of worship burned Saturday night in Keachi.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office reports that Mount Sinai Baptist was severely damaged by fire.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. 

Leon Richmond Jr. is the church's pastor.

