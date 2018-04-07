Tree crashes through woman's home after tornado strikes Red River Parish

Coushatta was left in a state of disarray on Saturday after the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Red River Parish.

Power poles and massive trees were split like toothpicks and an abandoned cafe collapsed in on itself amidst the whipping winds. Cars slowly drove around the ominously quiet town, with people stopping to assess damage and take pictures of some of the damage.

Coushatta resident Eileen Lewis became trapped with her husband inside her home on Postell Road late Saturday night after a tree crashed through their roof.

"I was just afraid and I thought, "God, please don't let this be the end,'" Lewis said. "I said, 'Oh, God, we have to get out of here.'"

Lewis and her husband were rescued by first responders.

"I was just relieved," Lewis said. "I was hollering and crying, just thanking God I was alive."

Unfortunately, Lewis and her husband are no strangers to severe weather. Five years ago, their previous home was completely destroyed by debris from a dangerous storm.

"It can happen to anybody," Lewis said. "It can happen to anybody."

