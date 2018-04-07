Tree crashes through woman's home after tornado strikes Red River Parish

The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The sheriff's office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.
Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
