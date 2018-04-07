National Weather Service: EF-2 tornado passed near Coushatta

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.



The National Weather Service has confirmed that a "strong" tornado passed through Red River and DeSoto Parishes on Friday evening.

In total, the tornado traveled 10.26 miles and had a width of 1,800 yards with an estimated speed of 125 mph.

The report also states that no fatalities or injuries were reported as a result.

The tornado is classified as an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale rating system which has a speed of 111 to 135 miles per hour.

It touched down at 7:31 pm. eight miles west of Coushatta. Then traveled and reached its end location two miles east of Coushatta.

Below is the survey summary provided in full from the NWS:

A tornado touched down along Highway 510 in eastern DeSoto Parish near the Wemple community where it caused minor tree damage. It then continued east across Bayou Pierre and produced significant tree damage with numerous uprooted and snapped trees along and near Highway 177. It also snapped a few utility poles and did significant damage to a large metal structure where it buckled the support beams as it crossed Highway 177. It continued east where it paralleled Highway 371 and snapped numerous trees. The tornado was at its strongest and widest as it crossed Highway 84 near the Armistead community. It destroyed a metal building and a few smaller metal structures along with snapping numerous utility poles. It continued to parallel Highway 84 east there it destroyed several more metal outbuildings, a farm irrigation system, and snapped more utility poles. It caused more tree damage and snapped more utility poles along Riverfront Road before it crossed the Red River. It moved more east-southeast where it crossed Clark Street causing more significant tree damage and lifting a large metal framed carport and barn at a home here. The tornado continued moving east where it crossed Highway 480 before causing more widespread tree damage along Postell, Springville, and Newton Roads. The tornado then turned slightly northeast before lifting near the intersection of Bruce Street and Highway 71 where it snapped and uprooted several more trees.

