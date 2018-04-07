BPSO deputies, staff pitch in and pick up litter

As a part to spruce up Bossier City and Bossier Parish, Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies, staff members and Young Marines hit the streets on Saturday morning.

The event was a part both the Fifth annual Operation Clean Sweep and Great American Clean Up. A total of six teams met at the Viking Drive Substation to grab supplies and start picking up trash and debris around Bossier City.

“We know we are not going to clean up the whole city, but hopefully by our actions, maybe we’ll inspire others to keep our parish and city clean,” Sheriff Whittington said in a news release. “We’re very fortunate to live and work here, and everybody needs to do their part to keep it clean. Don’t always expect somebody else to do it.”

The 46 volunteers were able to pick up 102 bags of trash, two tires, two grocery carts and one microwave oven.

