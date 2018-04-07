SFD battles flames in the rain - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SFD battles flames in the rain

Shreveport Fire Department responds to house fire on Merrick Street. (Source: KSLA News 12) Shreveport Fire Department responds to house fire on Merrick Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Fire Department reported to a home on Merrick Street just after 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire moved from the rear bathroom through a hallway and up into the attic.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, although the home did suffer moderate damage.

There were no reported injured, everyone who was inside the house at the time was about to get out safely. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

