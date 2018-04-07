TRAFFIC ALERT: HWY 3132W shut down near Mansfield Road - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: HWY 3132W shut down near Mansfield Road

By Rae'Ven Jones, Digital Content Producer
Terry Bradshaw Passway West shut down near Mansfield Road due to overturned vehicle. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

All lanes closed westbound on Highway 3132 due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as traffic is being rerouted to Linwood and I-49.

There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

