TRAFFIC ALERT: HWY 3132W shut down near Mansfield Road

Terry Bradshaw Passway West shut down near Mansfield Road due to overturned vehicle. (Source: KSLA News 12)

All lanes closed westbound on Highway 3132 due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as traffic is being rerouted to Linwood and I-49.

There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

