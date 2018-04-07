LA 3132 shut down near Mansfield Road

Terry Bradshaw Passway West shut down near Mansfield Road due to overturned vehicle. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Drivers on Highway 3132 are being diverted due to an overturned 18-wheeler on Saturday.

LA 3132 is closed in both directions from Old Mansfield Road (US 171) to I-49 due to an overturned truck. Congestion is minimal at this time. Use alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 7, 2018

Eastbound lanes were open earlier on Saturday. However, recovery efforts are taking more time than expected. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as traffic is being detoured to Linwood Avenue and I-49.

There are no reported injuries.

LA 3132 West is closed at I-49 due to an overturned truck. Congestion is minimal at this time. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 7, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

