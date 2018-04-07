LA 3132 shut down near Mansfield Road - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LA 3132 shut down near Mansfield Road

By Rae'Ven Jones, Digital Content Producer
Terry Bradshaw Passway West shut down near Mansfield Road due to overturned vehicle. (Source: KSLA News 12) Terry Bradshaw Passway West shut down near Mansfield Road due to overturned vehicle. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Drivers on Highway 3132 are being diverted due to an overturned 18-wheeler on Saturday.

Eastbound lanes were open earlier on Saturday. However, recovery efforts are taking more time than expected. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as traffic is being detoured to Linwood Avenue and I-49.

There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

