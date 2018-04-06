Tree falls on Shreveport home, narrowly misses man

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

A Shreveport man is counting his blessings after he says a tree fell on his home, barely missing him.

The tree fell near the intersection of Belwood and Linwood in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood just before 8 p.m.

KSLA News 12 was there as crews assessed the damage.

The massive tree was pulled from its roots when it fell onto the home with a family of five inside.

The homeowner, Tadarryl Williams says he's thanking God because it could have been much worse.

"I was out here and I was drinking me a beer and I heard a big crack and a tree just fell down and I was standing right there it almost hit me in my head, and I got up and I ran in the house. Scared me to death, I was standing right there, where the most damage is at... right there," Williams said.

The man did receive some minor bruises from the incident. Thankfully no one was seriously injured. He says they are now looking for a new place to live.

