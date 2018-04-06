Tree falls on Shreveport home, narrowly misses man - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Tree falls on Shreveport home, narrowly misses man

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)

  • Links In The NewsMore>>

  • SWEPCO power outage information

    SWEPCO power outage information

    Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

    More >>

    Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

    More >>

  • KSLA Severe Weather Policy

    KSLA Severe Weather Policy

    The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property. 

    More >>

    The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property. 

    More >>
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man is counting his blessings after he says a tree fell on his home, barely missing him.

The tree fell near the intersection of Belwood and Linwood in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood just before 8 p.m.

KSLA News 12 was there as crews assessed the damage.

The massive tree was pulled from its roots when it fell onto the home with a family of five inside.

The homeowner, Tadarryl Williams says he's thanking God because it could have been much worse.

"I was out here and I was drinking me a beer and I heard a big crack and a tree just fell down and I was standing right there it almost hit me in my head, and I got up and I ran in the house. Scared me to death, I was standing right there, where the most damage is at... right there," Williams said.

The man did receive some minor bruises from the incident. Thankfully no one was seriously injured. He says they are now looking for a new place to live.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

See It Snap It Send It: Your Weather Pics

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    More >>

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    More >>

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-04-07 04:11:26 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly