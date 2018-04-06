Family rescues 2 people trapped inside Red River home

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Power line and trees down in Northwest Louisiana. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Several people who were trapped inside a home are now safe after their family rescued them in Red River Parish Friday evening.

It happened on Postel Road off of Highway 480 in Coushatta.

The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office says the family rescued two people from the house after a tree fell down on it.

The sheriff's office report downed trees are blocking one of the fire districts.

Firefighters are using a chainsaw to chop the trees down, so they can get the firetruck out of the building.

The sheriff's office also says trees are down all over the town.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

