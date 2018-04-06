SWEPCO: Nearly 4,000 without power in the ArkLaTex

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

As storms pass through the ArkLaTex, the number of power outages grows across the region.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, SWEPCO's outage map is reading that over 3,700 customers are without power. According to the map, the largest number of customers without power are in East Texas.

In Atlanta, Texas alone 1,553 are without power. Over 350 residents are without power in Texarkana.

In the Shreveport-Bossier area, there are 108 customers without power at this time.

Hail has been reported throughout the region with heavy rains and strong winds. Trees are being reported down in North Caddo Parish.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.