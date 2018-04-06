Report of tornado north of Benton, over 9,300 without power in the ArkLaTex

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Tree down in Belwood Street and Linwood Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

As storms pass through the ArkLaTex, the number of power outages grows across the region.

According to Louisiana State Police Spokesperson Trooper Glenn Younger, there was a report of a tornado that touched down eight miles north of Benton in Bossier Parish.

Bienville Parish Sheriff said that there are no reports of any tornados in the area, but trees are down and the area is without power.

As of 6:45 p.m. on Friday, SWEPCO's outage map is reading that over 9,300 customers are without power.

In the Shreveport-Bossier area, nearly 4,700 are without power. Over 700 are without power in 700 in and around Texarkana.

In Marshall, nearly 300 are reported without power.

Hail has been reported throughout the region with heavy rains and strong winds. Golf-ball sized hail is being reported in Shreveport's Broadmoor and Cedar Grove neighborhoods.

Trees are being reported down in North Caddo Parish and Shreveport around Belwood Street and Linwood Avenue.

The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting several trees down and powerlines down.

