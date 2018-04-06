Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Shreveport

A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver shortly before noon in Shreveport.

It happened in the 9400 block of St. Vincent Avenue, near the intersection of Mount Zion Road.

Police say the driver of a gray SUV was traveling northbound on St. Vincent, at a high rate of speed, when the victim was hit. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are checking area businesses for surveillance.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.