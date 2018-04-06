SFD investigating after 18-wheeler catches fire

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after an 18-wheeler caught fire along Interstate 20 Friday morning. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after an 18-wheeler caught fire along Interstate 20 Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in at I-20 westbound near the Pines Road exit, according to 911 dispatch records.

A representative from the fire department said the original call came in that the breaks were on fire.

The fire spread to the truck cab, but the driver was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the flames were under control by 11 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

