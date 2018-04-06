Time line: Severe storms Friday and Friday night

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for the southern two thirds of the Ark-La-Tex and a Slight Risk from I-30 northward. Rain and storms will be on the increase later today as a strong cold front begins its trek south across the area. The time line is from mid afternoon through 10:00 P.M. or so.

The main threats will include high damaging winds and large damaging hail. Heavy rain may occur and we will talk about that a bit farther down in the story. The tornado threat will be low but a few brief spin-ups cannot be ruled out, especially in the squall line near the cold front. Above are two versions of the Severe Storm Risks. I used the second one to show you how far the Enhanced Risk extends from west to east.

The time line shots above begin with two hour increments as the front moves rather slowly across the Ark-La-Tex. At 11: P.M. storms are back building into the I-20 corridor of NW Louisiana affecting Shreveport-Bossier City and points to the east a second time. By 2 A.M. the majority of the squall begins to clear the southern portion of our area. However, clouds and patchy light rain will continue into Saturday.

As we head into Saturday, the storms are long gone, But, as you can see, they leave behind a large amount of rain. According to Future Track, our rain accumulation should range from one to 3+ inches.

Lastly, They don't call it a cold front just for grins. Look at these weekend conditions and especially the temperatures. Saturday morning will find patchy light rain and clouds with lows in the 40s and highs only in the 50s. Sunday looks better, but look at the morning lows ranging through the 30s..

Your StormTracker 12 Team will be tracking this event very closely and providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright KSLA 2018. All rights reserved.