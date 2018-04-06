Bossier students holding summit for religious freedom in schools

A Freedom Student Summit will be held on Sunday, April 8 at the gymnasium at BPCC to promote the right to religious freedom in schools.

The event is hosted by First Bossier and was organized by several local pastors, according to the official event page on Facebook.

LA Attorney General Jeff Landry and United States Congressman Mike Johnson will be in attendance.

"The right to religious freedom has been under assault in our backyard here and in our country and there’s been some misunderstanding about what the rules are," said Johnson, who sat down with KSLA crews earlier this week.

He and Attorney General Jeff Landry are going to walk through what the law is and encourage people to stand for their rights.

Recently, the Bossier Parish School System was the target of a religious lawsuit after some claimed teachers took part in unlawful religious activity.

Rep. Johnson doesn't want there to be any confusion about what students are allowed to do in school when it comes to their faith.

He says he defended school districts from similar lawsuits for over 20 years before being elected to Congress.

"Remember the rule of thumb: student-led, student-initiated religious expression is always constitutionally lawful. The principal in the law is, you're still an American Citizen even if you happen to be on a public school campus. So you don't surrender your free speech rights when you walk through the schoolhouse gate," said Johnson.

The summit is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to draw a blue line on their arm as a sign of unity and post to social media with the hashtag #STANDUPBOSSIER.

