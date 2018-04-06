Bossier students holding summit for religious freedom in schools - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier students holding summit for religious freedom in schools

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Connect
The event is being called a 'community led call to prayer'. (Source: Facebook) The event is being called a 'community led call to prayer'. (Source: Facebook)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A Freedom Student Summit will be held on Sunday, April 8 at the gymnasium at BPCC to promote the right to religious freedom in schools.

The event is hosted by First Bossier and was organized by several local pastors, according to the official event page on Facebook.

LA Attorney General Jeff Landry and United States Congressman Mike Johnson will be in attendance.

"The right to religious freedom has been under assault in our backyard here and in our country and there’s been some misunderstanding about what the rules are," said Johnson, who sat down with KSLA crews earlier this week.

He and Attorney General Jeff Landry are going to walk through what the law is and encourage people to stand for their rights.

Recently, the Bossier Parish School System was the target of a religious lawsuit after some claimed teachers took part in unlawful religious activity.

Rep. Johnson doesn't want there to be any confusion about what students are allowed to do in school when it comes to their faith.

He says he defended school districts from similar lawsuits for over 20 years before being elected to Congress.

"Remember the rule of thumb: student-led, student-initiated religious expression is always constitutionally lawful. The principal in the law is, you're still an American Citizen even if you happen to be on a public school campus. So you don't surrender your free speech rights when you walk through the schoolhouse gate," said Johnson. 

The summit is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to draw a blue line on their arm as a sign of unity and post to social media with the hashtag #STANDUPBOSSIER.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:58:40 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly