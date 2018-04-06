Crash sends woman to hospital

A woman is recovering after crashing into a pole on North Market early Friday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A woman is in the hospital after a car crash in Shreveport early Friday morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of North Market Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police say the driver crashed into a utility pole which split at the base.

She was taken to University Health with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be ok.

Traffic was not affected by the crash.

