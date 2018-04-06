SPD: Woman shoots man after damaging his car

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police say a woman damaged a man's car and then shot him early Friday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot early Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene in the 6700 block of Kennedy Drive around 1:30 a.m.

The man was reportedly shot in the stomach and taken to University Health hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police say a woman was damaging the man's car and then shot him as a result of an argument.

She then reportedly twisted her ankle while running away from the scene and was taken to University Health as well.

Police say shell casings were found on the driveway where the shooting happened.

Detectives went to the hospital to interview the shooting victim.



No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

