Deputy saves injured bald eagle

DeSoto sheriff's Deputy Dusty Hasty and his crew spied the eagle along U.S. 171 about a mile south downtown Grand Cane. State biologist Kate Hasapes was called in to check out the injured bird. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto sheriff's Deputy Dusty Hasty and his crew spied the eagle along U.S. 171 about a mile south downtown Grand Cane. State biologist Kate Hasapes was called in to check out the injured bird. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

An injured bald eagle is recovering after being found by a DeSoto sheriff's deputy, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.

DeSoto sheriff's Deputy Dusty Hasty and his crew were headed north on U.S. Highway 171 about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

That's when they spied the eagle about a half-mile south of Grand Cane Station, a convenience store about a half-mile south of downtown Grand Cane.

The bird had been hit by a vehicle, breaking one of its wings and one of its legs.

Kate Hasapes, a biologist with the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department office in Minden, responded to Hasty's call to have the eagle checked out.

The bird has since been taken to LSU-Baton Rouge for treatment.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.