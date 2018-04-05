Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Arcadia

Louisiana State Police confirms one pedestrian died in Bienville Parish Thursday evening.

Trooper Glenn Younger says the pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Arcadia.

A KSLA News 12 viewer said traffic is backed up just before the Arcadia exit to go to the outlet mall on Interstate 20.

No names have been released.

LSP is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

