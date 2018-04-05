2 die in 2 wrecks within 2 hours and under a mile apart on I-20

Two people - including a pedestrian - died in separate accidents within two hours of each other and less than a mile apart along Interstate 20 at Arcadia, Louisiana State Police report.

About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a South Carolina man was fatally struck by a pickup as he retrieved a tire from the median and rolled it across I-20, authorities say.

Killed in the accident about a mile east of the Louisiana Highway 151 exit was 36-year-old Christopher Cecil Suttle, of Asheville, N.C., Trooper Glenn Younger said.

Suttle was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Bienville Parish coroner's office.

The truck's driver was not injured and showed no signs of impairment, Younger said.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Suttle as part of the ongoing investigation.

About two hours later, a Ruston man died in a rollover accident on I-20 about 1.6 miles east of the LA 151 exit.

Preliminary investigation indicates 23-year-old Mejia Perez Genaro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup east on I-20 about &:30 p.m. when it ran off the highway and overturned.

Genaro was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Younger said.

Genaro also was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Bienville Parish coroner’s office.

