Bossier car dealership donates to help cancer patients

A Bossier City car dealership makes a donation to the American Cancer Society Thursday.

Harvey Subaru presented the check for over $6,000.

The money was collected as part of their Share the Love campaign.

It will go towards helping local people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

It is something the owner, Tommy Harvey, says is important to him and his family since his wife is a cancer survivor.

“We just want everybody to know that Harvey Subaru, along with all of our stores, we’re here for the community,” said Harvey. “Sure, we have a business, but we want to give back in every way we can and try to support the community and its important efforts.”

The American Cancer Society helps with things like hotels for patients, travel and transportation to treatment.

