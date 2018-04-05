Free skin cancer screenings in Shreveport

The Christus Schumpert Cancer Treatment Center is offering free skin cancer screenings next month.

The 28th annual event is Tuesday, May 8, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The event will be held at the cancer treatment center in the West wing at Highland Medical Center at 1453 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

If you feel you may be at risk for skin cancer, this is the perfect opportunity to be screened by a dermatologist.

To register, call 1-844-CHRISTUS.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.