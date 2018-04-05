SRAC announces 2018 Christmas in the Sky theme

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council announced the theme for the 2018 Christmas in the Sky gala. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

This year’s theme is Broadway. Shreveport’s biggest gala will be on Dec. 12th.

The proceeds from the party benefit the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

The event won the Special Events International Magazine “Best Gala in the World” award.

Tickets run at $300 and are available Nov. 1st.

The committee needs about 500 volunteers to do everything from creating extravagant decorations to set up chairs.

