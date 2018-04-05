4-year-old goes missing; search underway in woods in Claiborne

Rondreiz Cortez “Junior” Phillips, 4, of Lisbon, stands about 3' tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He last was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black and yellow rubber boots. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

The search continues for a 4-year-old boy who has gone missing in Claiborne Parish.

Authorities are combing woods off Louisiana Highway 152 about 15 miles east of Homer.

"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Sheriff Ken Bailey said.

Rondreiz Cortez “Junior” Phillips last was seen about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Howard Road, according to an advisory just issued by Louisiana State Police.

The child's mother reported him missing about 12:30 p.m., the sheriff said.

Authorities have since been doing grid searches of woods around the child's mobile home about 3 miles southeast of Lisbon.

A helicopter and a drone joined the search over the past two hours.

The child reportedly wandered off while outside with his stepfather, who may have been working on a vehicle at the time, the sheriff said.

Phillips' mother was in the mobile home at the time.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the child to:

Call 911, or,

Call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or 800-810-2011; or,

Contact Sgt. Stacey Pearson, of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children/AMBER, by calling (337) 962-2605 or sending email to stacey.pearson@la.gov.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.