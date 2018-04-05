New restaurant blends Mexican and American food with late hours, happy hour

Frida's is open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Frida's bar and grill, named after Frida Kahlo, is a new downtown restaurant that's cooking up a storm in Shreveport.

"Frida, as you know, she was a Mexican painter, she's the most famous artist in the whole world," said Hugo Torres.

The eatery sits at the corner of Travis and North Spring Streets.

"I think its nothing like this in this area," Torres said.

Opening its doors for the first time Saturday, owners Javier Quiroz and Hugo Torres say what makes them stand out is their blend of foods from two neighboring countries.

"We are just trying to bring a new diversity, a new way of serving Mexican food and bring the American food too, we have burgers, we have flatbreads, we have wings, we have steaks, fried pickles, we try to please everybody around us," said Quiroz.

With good food and a soothing atmosphere, customer Shirleycea Thomas says she's already been back for seconds.

"To me, I think it's pretty much the best. It's really nice; it's a real chill spot," Thomas said.

Known for her activism in the face of adversity, the owners say the name 'Frida' perfectly represents their restaurant.

"When people told her something she couldn't do because she was a woman… she went out of her way to prove that she could. And I think that's us in a way. They tell us mixing Mexican food and American food it won't be good and here we are right here trying to prove them wrong just like she did," Quiroz said.

Frida's is open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sundays. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

