Bossier City car dealership donates to American Cancer Society

The Harvey Subaru dealership presented a check to the American Cancer Society for $6,036, which was collected as part of their Share the Love campaign. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A Bossier City car dealership made a donation to Thursday to the American Cancer Society.

The Harvey Subaru dealership presented the check for $6,036, which was collected as part of their Share the Love campaign.

Owner Tommy Harvey says customers who buy a vehicle from them from Thanksgiving until the end of the year have a chance to make a donation and Subaru matches it.

The money goes towards helping local people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

"I swear there's so many people that get diagnosed with cancer on a daily basis it's heartbreaking," said Shreveport/Bossier American Cancer Society Senior Community Development Manager. "So to know that we have even just a small impact on their lives in this tough time, it means a lot to all of us that's for sure."

Harvey says they've donated to the organization for years. He says is important to him and his family since his wife is a cancer survivor.

"We just want everybody to know that Harvey Subaru, along with all of our stores, we're here for the community. Sure we have a business but we want to give back in every way we can and try to support the community in its important efforts," said Harvey.

The American Cancer Society helps with things like hotels for patients traveling far and transportation to treatment.

