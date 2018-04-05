Bossier City man gets a year in jail for damaging BAFB property

Jeffery Francis sentenced to a year in prison for reportedly damaging air force property. (Source: KSLA News12 graphic)

A Bossier City man has been sentenced to a year in prison for driving a vehicle onto Barksdale Air Force Base and damaging property.

The judge also ordered 35-year-old Jeffery Francis to pay $17,000 in restitution to the U.S. Air Force and to serve three years on federal supervised release once he is released from prison.

Francis pleaded guilty in October to one count of willful damage to property of the United States.

He was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon that struck a bollard at Barksdale's West Gate.

When authorities approached and asked him to place the vehicle in park, Francis drove onto the base.

Base security forces deployed a vehicle entrapment barrier on Barksdale Boulevard, causing the vehicle to stop.

Francis then ran away.

Security forces later determined that the vehicle belonged to Francis's girlfriend and that he was driving under suspension.

