2 people accused of stealing cigarette lighters

Police need help identifying two suspects accused of stealing cigarette lighters. (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Police need help identifying two suspects accused of stealing cigarette lighters. (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Police need help identifying two suspects accused of stealing cigarette lighters. (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Police need help identifying two suspects accused of stealing cigarette lighters. (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Greenwood Police are looking for two people they say stole over $350 worth of cigarette lighters.

It happened on March 22 around 1:00 a.m. at the Outpost Travel Center.

Police say the younger suspect apparently distracts the clerk while the older suspect steals the entire display of lighters off the counter.

Investigators believe they after the left the store they drove off in what looks like a blue car.

If you have any information that can help investigators identify either suspect contact Greenwood Police at 318-938-5554.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.