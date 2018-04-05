Caddo Parish man's home ransacked during hospital stay

A man recuperating from his stay in the intensive care unit now has to deal with the burglary of his home.

At this time, the man's identity is not being shared to protect his identity.

According to his caretaker, the home was totally ransacked. The caretaker said that you can't see the ground under your feet inside the space. His truck was also stolen, and his belongings inside have been tossed to the side of the road.

The caretaker said she's heartbroken over what happened and is at a loss for words as to why someone would wreak havoc on her patient's home.

In an effort to restore his home, so he can attempt to return to a sense of normalcy, Golden Age Ministries is calling for volunteers to help clean up his property.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.