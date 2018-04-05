FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings in strong storms and a blast of chilly air

A strong cold front will blast through the ArkLaTex late Friday into Friday night. This front is going to be in a line of strong storms and a shot of much cooler air.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Almost the entire are is under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather Friday afternoon through Friday night, so scattered to numerous strong to severe storms will be possible. Keep in mind, a Enhanced Risk of severe weather is 3 out of 5 on the severe weather index.

The main threats late Friday afternoon through Friday night will be strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. A tornado or two could develop within the strong line of storms as it drops south. Secondary threats will be locally heavy rainfall and lightning.

This is not a slam dunk severe weather scenario. There are a few factors that could limit the severe weather potential.

FUTURETRACK

Even though showers and storms are likely late Friday afternoon into Friday night, most of us are going to stay warm, windy and dry throughout the day. By 4 p.m., showers and storms will start to develop across the northern tip of the ArkLaTex.

The latest run of FutureTrack shows the line of showers and storms dropping south through the ArkLaTex quicker than previous runs. By 8 p.m., FutureTrack shows a line of strong storms approaching the I-20 corridor. Some of the strongest storms in this line could produce strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail.

As soon as this main line of storms passes your area the threat for strong to severe weather will end for you.

The latest run of FutureTrack shows the line of storms dropping south out of the ArkLaTex by midnight on Saturday. Keep in mind, this is much earlier than previous runs. There is still a chance the threat for strong storms could linger past midnight.

By Saturday morning, the line of storms and the threat for strong to severe weather will be long gone. However, not all of us will be rain-free. A few showers will still be possible, mainly south of I-20.

FUTURETRACK TEMPERATURES

This front is also going to be in a blast of chilly air, so much cooler is going to follow the front. There is going to be about a 30-degree temperature difference between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. On Friday, most places will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

A few places will even flirt with 80 degrees. However, most will wake up to temperatures in the 40s on Saturday, so have at least a light jacket handy.

Don't expect temperatures to really jump on Saturday either. Afternoon highs on Saturday will only be in the 50s.

It's going to be a chilly day with a mostly cloudy sky and strong north breeze.

Temperatures will tumble Saturday night into Sunday morning. Many places will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Frost will be possible in spots, especially along and north of I-30. FutureTrack may be a little too warm Sunday morning.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

