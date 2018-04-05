Wreck blocks traffic on Interstate 20 west near Jewella Avenue

Crews are working to clear a wreck that has congested traffic on Interstate 20 in Shreveport on Thursday morning.

Crews got the call just after 9 a.m. to the scene. No word on injuries and how many vehicles involved at this time.

Congestion has reached Hearne Avenue.



