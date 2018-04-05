5 hurt when SUV rolls over several times on I-20W

Five people were taken to a hospital the morning of April 5 after a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when out of control and rolled over several times on westbound Interstate 20 at Jewella Avenue, authorities said. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Five people were taken to the hospital after an SUV rolled over Thursday morning.

A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Interstate 20 just after 9 a.m. when it wrecked at Jewella Avenue in Shreveport, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when its driver lost control of the SUV and it rolled over several times, he added.

The people's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The wreck prompted the closure of two lanes of westbound I-20 for up to 2 hours.

All lanes are open on I-20 West at Jewella Avenue. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 5, 2018

Traffic backed up to Hearne Avenue as first responders worked to clear the wreckage.

The right and center lanes are now blocked on I-20 West at Jewella Avenue due to an accident. Congestion has reached Hearne Avenue. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 5, 2018

