Sabine DA: Converse Police Chief justified in fatal shooting

A news release on Thursday morning from Sabine Parish's District Attorney rules that Converse Police Chief Keith Manshack was justifiable in a shooting that fatally injured one man.

On May 21, 2017, Chief Manshack was involved in a physical confrontation with Ricco D. Holden in a Converse home. Evidence collected were able to justify Manshack's actions.

In a statement, Sabine DA Don Burkett wrote:

After a careful review of an extensive investigation conducted by the Louisiana State Police, I have determined that the May 21, 2017, shooting death of Ricco D. Holden by Converse Police Chief Keith Manshack was justifiable.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.