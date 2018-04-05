Bossier school momentarily placed on 'restrictive movement' following incident

Bossier High School is no longer on restrictive movement following a situation on Thursday morning.

According to Bossier Police Department Spokesman Mark Natale, officers pulled over a driver on Hamilton Road after driving around a school bus that was stopped to pick up students. During that stop, the passenger from that vehicle took off on foot toward Bossier High School.

Because of that, Bossier High School was placed on restrictive movement as buses began to arrive at school, as a precaution.

Restrictive movement is when students are instructed to stay inside and is not a lockdown situation.

However, Bossier Schools Spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said that three to four minutes later, the school was cleared to lift the restrictive movement order.

A search was conducted around the area of the school, and the passenger was not located, according to Natale. However, the driver was issued a ciation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.