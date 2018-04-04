Nearly dozen arrests after smuggling drugs into Natchitoches det - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Nearly dozen arrests after smuggling drugs into Natchitoches detention center

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested on charges of smuggling illegal items into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The 11 people arrested is the result of a long-term investigation into several inmates attempting to smuggle illegal items including cell phones, tobacco products and drugs into the NPDC.

Four inmates and 7 others have been charged.

Back in January, police knew inmates were planning on smuggling contraband with the help of several others outside the jail.

Police intercepted a package containing synthetic marijuana, tobacco, a cell phone and methamphetamine on Feb. 6th.

These items were placed in a trash can inside the visitation area bathroom.

Here’s a list of the people arrested along with their charges:

  • Mary Losee, 34 – 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
  • Ashley Kilpatrick, 26 - 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
  • Christyn Babineaux, 18 – 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
  • Megan Burks, 19 – 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
  • Earl King, 24 – 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
    • Distribution of CDS I (synthetic marijuana)
    • Distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine)
  • Sonja King, 45 – 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
  • Kourtney King, 20- 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
  • NPDC inmate Lemont Dorsey, 25 - 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
  • NPDC inmate Antoine Mitchell, 31 - 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
  • NPDC inmate Terrance King, 26 - 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband
  • NPDC inmate Marlon Rachal - 3 counts of principal to the introduction of contraband

