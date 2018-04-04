Prank call leads two schools to shortly lockdown in Texarkana - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Prank call leads two schools to shortly lockdown in Texarkana

(Source: Raycom graphics) (Source: Raycom graphics)
TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

A prank call to the Texarkana Texas Police Department about a hostage situation caused a short lockdown of two schools Tuesday afternoon.

The TTPD received a call around 1:35 p.m. from a young man saying he was holding several hostages at an address on McKnight Road and had shot one of them.

Officers responded to the address and spoke with an elderly couple who lived there.

They told officers there was no problem at their home and did not know why anyone would have used their address.

A short time later, a call was also made to the Wake Village Police Department where the caller provided similar troubling details and gave the same address as in the initial call. 

Pleasant Grove High School and Morriss Elementary School were notified of the situation, due to the location of the threat.

School administrators decided to temporarily lockdown the campuses until the situation was resolved.

Officers checked both campuses but did not find anything.

The campuses were cleared and reopened within 30 minutes of the initial call.

Officers are working to identify the number from which the calls came from.

Anyone with information about these calls is asked to call the TTPD at 903-798-3116. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

